Guggenheim Increases Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Price Target to $130.00

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $101.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Sunday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $133.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.83.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of KRYS opened at $119.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.50. Krystal Biotech has a 1 year low of $49.17 and a 1 year high of $123.84.

Insider Transactions at Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post -5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Janney sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $4,751,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,952,537.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dino A. Rossi sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,967,275.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Janney sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,952,537.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,428 shares of company stock valued at $17,965,513 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 260.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases. The company’s wide-ranging pipeline is based on its proprietary redosable HSV vector. The firm is led by an experienced management team, is fully-integrated and has core capabilities in viral vector design, vector optimization, gene therapy manufacturing and commercialization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.