Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Receives $95.65 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.65.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

Teradyne Stock Down 2.2 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 37,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 23.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 43.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after buying an additional 54,930 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 175,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 24.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 678,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,987,000 after purchasing an additional 134,867 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TER stock opened at $95.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.54. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $67.81 and a 52 week high of $112.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.45.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.58%.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.