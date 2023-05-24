Boxed (BOXDQ) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

Boxed (NYSE:BOXDQ – Get Rating) is one of 54 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Boxed to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boxed and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Boxed $177.27 million -$69.22 million N/A Boxed Competitors $15.57 billion -$178.02 million 18.71

Boxed’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Boxed. Boxed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxed 0 0 0 0 N/A Boxed Competitors 192 1177 3510 49 2.69

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Boxed and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 28.04%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.5% of Boxed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Boxed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.4% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Boxed has a beta of 2.38, indicating that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxed’s competitors have a beta of 0.97, indicating that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Boxed and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxed -75.33% N/A -71.75% Boxed Competitors -15.77% -58.34% -12.04%

Summary

Boxed competitors beat Boxed on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Boxed Company Profile

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc., formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

