Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) and 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) Head to Head Survey

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) and 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Rockwell Medical and 180 Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockwell Medical -17.38% -84.33% -26.48% 180 Life Sciences N/A -119.88% -85.65%

Risk & Volatility

Rockwell Medical has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 180 Life Sciences has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockwell Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 180 Life Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Rockwell Medical and 180 Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Rockwell Medical presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 166.16%. Given Rockwell Medical’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Rockwell Medical is more favorable than 180 Life Sciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.6% of Rockwell Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of 180 Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Rockwell Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of 180 Life Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rockwell Medical and 180 Life Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockwell Medical $72.81 million 0.50 -$18.68 million ($1.26) -2.09 180 Life Sciences N/A N/A -$38.73 million ($7.20) -0.18

Rockwell Medical has higher revenue and earnings than 180 Life Sciences. Rockwell Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 180 Life Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Rockwell Medical beats 180 Life Sciences on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

About 180 Life Sciences

180 Life Sciences Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University. The company was founded by Marc Feldmann, Lawrence J. Steinman, and Jonathan B. Rothbard on September 7, 2016 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

