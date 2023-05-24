Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) versus Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) and Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp. II and Thermon Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rice Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A Thermon Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rice Acquisition Corp. II N/A -17.93% -4.49% Thermon Group 8.24% 12.25% 7.57%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rice Acquisition Corp. II and Thermon Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Rice Acquisition Corp. II and Thermon Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rice Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $4.07 million N/A N/A Thermon Group $355.67 million 2.11 $20.09 million $1.04 21.52

Thermon Group has higher revenue and earnings than Rice Acquisition Corp. II.

Volatility and Risk

Rice Acquisition Corp. II has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thermon Group has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.5% of Rice Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of Thermon Group shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Rice Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Thermon Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Thermon Group beats Rice Acquisition Corp. II on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rice Acquisition Corp. II

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). Its products include electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products. The company was founded by Richard Burdick in October 1954 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

