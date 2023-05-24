Financial Survey: Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO) & Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS)

Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) and Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Medigus has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orchestra BioMed has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Medigus and Orchestra BioMed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medigus 0 0 0 0 N/A Orchestra BioMed 0 0 3 0 3.00

Profitability

Orchestra BioMed has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.82%. Given Orchestra BioMed’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Orchestra BioMed is more favorable than Medigus.

This table compares Medigus and Orchestra BioMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medigus N/A N/A N/A Orchestra BioMed N/A -39.01% -7.31%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Medigus and Orchestra BioMed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medigus $91.86 million 0.06 -$9.81 million N/A N/A Orchestra BioMed N/A N/A -$2.73 million N/A N/A

Orchestra BioMed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Medigus.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Medigus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Orchestra BioMed shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Medigus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Orchestra BioMed beats Medigus on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medigus

(Get Rating)

Medigus Ltd., a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, China, Israel, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company also develops biological gels to protect patients against biological threats and reduce the intrusion of allergens and viruses through the upper airways and eye cavities. In addition, it develops, markets, and distributes software for internet users; and operates online stores for the sale of various consumer products on the Amazon online marketplace, as well as an online event management and ticketing platform. Further, the company develops, produces, and markets miniaturized imaging equipment, visualization solutions, and resistant cameras; electric vehicles; and wireless vehicle battery charging technologies. Medigus Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Orchestra BioMed

(Get Rating)

Orchestra BioMed Inc. is a biomedical company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients. The company’s flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy(TM)for the treatment of hypertension and Virtue(R) Sirolimus AngioInfusion(TM) Balloon for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease. Orchestra BioMed Inc., formerly known as Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2, is based in NEW HOPE, Pa.

