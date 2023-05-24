Graham (NYSE:GHC) & Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) Financial Review

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) and Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Graham and Kuke Music’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Graham alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graham 0.59% 3.64% 2.13% Kuke Music N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Graham and Kuke Music’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graham $4.04 billion 0.68 $67.08 million $4.97 117.42 Kuke Music $17.11 million 0.86 -$132.88 million ($0.21) -3.30

Risk and Volatility

Graham has higher revenue and earnings than Kuke Music. Kuke Music is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Graham, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Graham has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kuke Music has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.2% of Graham shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Kuke Music shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Graham shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.2% of Kuke Music shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Graham and Kuke Music, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graham 0 0 0 0 N/A Kuke Music 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Graham beats Kuke Music on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Graham

(Get Rating)

Graham Holdings Co. engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S. and English-language programs provided by Kaplan, Inc. The Television Broadcasting segment conducts operations through seven television stations serving the Detroit, Houston, San Antonio, Orlando, Jacksonville, and Roanoke television markets. The Manufacturing segment focuses on the manufacturing operations of Hoover Treated Wood Products, Inc., a supplier of pressure impregnated kiln-dried lumber and plywood products for fire retardant and preservative applications, Dekko, a manufacturer of electrical workspace solutions, architectural lighting and electrical components and assemblies, Joyce/Dayton Corp., a manufacturer of screw jacks and other linear motion systems, and Forney, a global supplier of products and systems that control and monitor combustion processes in electric utility and industrial applications. The Healthcare segment encompasses hom

About Kuke Music

(Get Rating)

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Music Learning Business; and Music Events and Performances Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions. The Music Events Business segment is involved in the provision of music festival events and music performance services; and sale of musical instruments. The company licenses its music content primarily to online music entertainment platforms and digital music service providers, as well as film and TV production companies, airlines, and smart hardware companies. As of December 31, 2021, it had 802 institutional subscribers, including 477 universities and music conservatories, as well as 325 public libraries. Kuke Music Holding Limited was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.