Brokerages Set AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) PT at $21.89

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.89.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.73. The company has a market capitalization of $115.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of T. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 85,003.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in AT&T by 328.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,569,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,707,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932,735 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in AT&T by 45.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,198,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,829,000 after buying an additional 10,117,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

See Also

