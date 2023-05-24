United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.71.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Natural Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. CL King cut United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Insider Activity at United Natural Foods

In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 45,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $1,003,632.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 150,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,797.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 369.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 468,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,116,000 after purchasing an additional 368,914 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,218,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,983,000 after acquiring an additional 175,723 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $27.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.36. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $22.07 and a fifty-two week high of $49.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.60). United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

