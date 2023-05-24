Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Receives $126.07 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.30.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $106.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $119.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 351,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,535,000 after purchasing an additional 24,912 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $2,348,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 52.7% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 27.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,245,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,233,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,773 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $7,474,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

