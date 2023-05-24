Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Receives $13.18 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.18.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBRA. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 70.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 19,089 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 23,637 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 41.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 28,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 36.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.16. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -214.28%.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

