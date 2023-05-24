DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.81.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BTIG Research raised their target price on DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total value of $48,883.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,694,310.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 30,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,845,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,451,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total value of $48,883.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 132,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,694,310.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,247 shares of company stock valued at $16,489,754. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

DexCom Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in DexCom by 684.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in DexCom by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DXCM opened at $115.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.27 and a beta of 1.16. DexCom has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $126.44.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. DexCom’s revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Further Reading

