DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.89.

Several analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. Mizuho cut their price target on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $109.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $136.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $0.9525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTE. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in DTE Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

