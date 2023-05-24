Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Receives $68.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PUBGY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Publicis Groupe Price Performance

OTCMKTS PUBGY opened at $19.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.27. Publicis Groupe has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $21.18.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

