Brokerages Set Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Target Price at $72.39

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 7th. TD Cowen raised Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

OXY opened at $59.68 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $54.30 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.36. The stock has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.25%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 614,020 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.66 per share, with a total value of $36,018,413.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 216,112,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,677,140,948.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 14,781,466 shares of company stock worth $875,880,626 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 211,707,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,216,875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,355,469 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $267,173,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $153,255,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,030,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,159,000 after buying an additional 2,108,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $96,636,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

