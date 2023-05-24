First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Receives $31.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

FQVLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $22.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day moving average is $22.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $31.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.95.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 10.31%. Research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.0969 per share. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.