Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.27.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SGRY shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners Price Performance

SGRY stock opened at $36.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.42 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average of $32.01. Surgery Partners has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $41.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $666.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.16 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 1,669 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $50,236.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,527,165.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Surgery Partners news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 1,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $50,236.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,527,165.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 7,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $261,105.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,802.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,634 shares of company stock worth $2,526,594 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $853,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 292.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,134,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,941,000 after acquiring an additional 439,949 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 138,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 63,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.