Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HPE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.49. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,340.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $513,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,161 shares in the company, valued at $705,340.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 747,314 shares of company stock worth $11,291,569. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,423,320,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.