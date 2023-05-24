ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ClearOne from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Get ClearOne alerts:

ClearOne Stock Performance

CLRO stock opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.84 million, a P/E ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. ClearOne has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41.

ClearOne Announces Dividend

ClearOne ( NASDAQ:CLRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 99.33%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearOne

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearOne stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.88% of ClearOne worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.