ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENGlobal Stock Performance
ENGlobal stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. ENGlobal has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.86.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The construction company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 134.26% and a negative net margin of 45.41%. The company had revenue of $8.41 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ENGlobal
ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Government, and Others. The Government segment include services related to the engineering, design, installation, and maintenance of automated fuel handling and tank gauging systems for the U.S.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ENGlobal (ENG)
- Airline ETFs: What They Are and How to Invest
- Williams-Sonoma Is The Retail Value Play, Here’s Why
- Ladder Corporation: Climbing Higher And Paying 9% Yield
- Microbot Medical spikes 150% on its Endovascular Surgical Robot
- PetMed Express: Charts Say This Could Be The Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.