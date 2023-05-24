ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Stock Performance

ENGlobal stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. ENGlobal has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.86.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The construction company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 134.26% and a negative net margin of 45.41%. The company had revenue of $8.41 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ENGlobal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in ENGlobal in the first quarter worth $1,064,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ENGlobal by 492.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 208,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ENGlobal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 70,886 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ENGlobal during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in ENGlobal by 36.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Government, and Others. The Government segment include services related to the engineering, design, installation, and maintenance of automated fuel handling and tank gauging systems for the U.S.

