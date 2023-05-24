Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

GCBC stock opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. Greene County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $39.90. The company has a market cap of $382.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.24.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $18.29 million during the quarter.

Greene County Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Greene County Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.30%.

In other Greene County Bancorp news, Director Jay P. Cahalan purchased 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.48 per share, for a total transaction of $41,004.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,645.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tejraj S. Hada bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,937.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay P. Cahalan bought 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.48 per share, for a total transaction of $41,004.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,645.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCBC. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Greene County Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Greene County Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Greene County Bancorp by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Greene County. Its services include personal banking, checking accounts, savings accounts, loans, commercial lending, business accounts, municipal banking services and investment services. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Catskill, NY.

