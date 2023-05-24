CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CBAY. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.57.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The firm has a market cap of $839.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average is $7.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $51,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $51,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $197,480.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $136,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,849 shares of company stock worth $1,390,672. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CymaBay Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,466,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 142,081 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 450.5% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,903,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,842,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,950,000 after acquiring an additional 53,919 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 13,862.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,224,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,015,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 642,796 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

