Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Kamada Stock Performance

Shares of Kamada stock opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $209.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.60 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average is $4.50. Kamada has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kamada

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.64 million. Kamada had a positive return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. Equities analysts predict that Kamada will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMDA. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in Kamada by 103.7% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 307,831 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Kamada by 2,620.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 35,580 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kamada by 32.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 16,886 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kamada by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 23,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Kamada by 151.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 22,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.

