StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Acorda Therapeutics Stock Performance
Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.24.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.47 million during the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.21% and a negative return on equity of 69.67%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics
About Acorda Therapeutics
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine), and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa, and rHIgM22.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR)
- Airline ETFs: What They Are and How to Invest
- Williams-Sonoma Is The Retail Value Play, Here’s Why
- Ladder Corporation: Climbing Higher And Paying 9% Yield
- Microbot Medical spikes 150% on its Endovascular Surgical Robot
- PetMed Express: Charts Say This Could Be The Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.