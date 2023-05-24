StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Performance

Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.24.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.47 million during the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.21% and a negative return on equity of 69.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics

About Acorda Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 20,948 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1,759.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 218,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 207,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine), and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa, and rHIgM22.

