Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.53.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF opened at $30.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.81. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $40.88.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,115,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,195,640,000 after purchasing an additional 361,844 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,749,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,786,000 after acquiring an additional 484,220 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,202,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,106,000 after acquiring an additional 184,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 14.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,791,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,483,000 after acquiring an additional 879,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

