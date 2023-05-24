Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RCI. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Rogers Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers Communications from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.31.

Rogers Communications Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $47.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.51. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $36.23 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.11%.

Institutional Trading of Rogers Communications

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 1,059.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Featured Stories

