StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Greenridge Global reissued a buy rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

CYD stock opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. China Yuchai International has a 12-month low of $6.73 and a 12-month high of $11.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 69.9% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in China Yuchai International by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC increased its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 250,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management increased its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,111,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,438,000 after acquiring an additional 15,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. 19.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of light, medium, and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine, and agriculture applications. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate.

