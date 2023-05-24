StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Greenridge Global reissued a buy rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.
China Yuchai International Stock Performance
CYD stock opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. China Yuchai International has a 12-month low of $6.73 and a 12-month high of $11.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.90.
About China Yuchai International
China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of light, medium, and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine, and agriculture applications. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate.
