Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of Marin Software stock opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.48. Marin Software has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $2.38.
About Marin Software
