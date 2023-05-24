Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRINGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Marin Software stock opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.48. Marin Software has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $2.38.

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

