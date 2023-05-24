Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Chunghwa Telecom Trading Up 0.5 %

CHT opened at $40.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.06. Chunghwa Telecom has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 184.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 50.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 848.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

