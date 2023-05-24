StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AMREP (NYSE:AXR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AMREP Price Performance

AXR stock opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.86. The stock has a market cap of $73.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97. AMREP has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $16.72.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.12 million during the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 51.42% and a return on equity of 35.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMREP

AMREP Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMREP by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 25,857 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AMREP by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMREP during the first quarter worth $1,655,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in AMREP by 11.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

