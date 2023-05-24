StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AMREP (NYSE:AXR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AXR stock opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.86. The stock has a market cap of $73.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97. AMREP has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $16.72.
AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.12 million during the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 51.42% and a return on equity of 35.19%.
AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.
