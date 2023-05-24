LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of LiqTech International stock opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.24. LiqTech International has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $0.62.

LiqTech International, Inc is a clean technology company, which engages in the provision of gas and liquid purification products by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. It operates through the following segments: Water, Ceramics, Plastics, and Other. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems and diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines.

