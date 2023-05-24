Critical Survey: Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) and Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) and Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Eagle Bancorp has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Middlefield Banc has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Eagle Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Middlefield Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Eagle Bancorp pays out 44.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Middlefield Banc pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Eagle Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Middlefield Banc has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bancorp $448.27 million 1.42 $140.93 million $4.04 5.14 Middlefield Banc $61.65 million 3.12 $15.67 million $2.56 9.27

This table compares Eagle Bancorp and Middlefield Banc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Eagle Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Middlefield Banc. Eagle Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Middlefield Banc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.0% of Eagle Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of Middlefield Banc shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Eagle Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Middlefield Banc shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Bancorp and Middlefield Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bancorp 25.97% 11.52% 1.30% Middlefield Banc 23.92% 11.45% 1.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Eagle Bancorp and Middlefield Banc, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Middlefield Banc 0 1 0 0 2.00

Eagle Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 61.21%. Given Eagle Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Eagle Bancorp is more favorable than Middlefield Banc.

Summary

Eagle Bancorp beats Middlefield Banc on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services. It also provides mortgage and investment services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Middlefield, OH.

