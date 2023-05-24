Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 24th, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGENGet Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oragenics Price Performance

OGEN opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. Oragenics has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $24.00.

Oragenics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oragenics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the development and licensure of innovative products and technologies for improving human health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.