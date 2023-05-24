Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Assurant from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Assurant from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $136.00.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant Stock Up 0.1 %

AIZ stock opened at $129.36 on Tuesday. Assurant has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $185.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.94.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.17. Assurant had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Assurant will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assurant

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 21.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 8,299 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 51.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,401,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.0% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 30,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 16.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.