Financial Survey: AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) versus HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR)

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) and HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AcuityAds and HeartCore Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AcuityAds $121.04 million 0.83 -$580,000.00 ($0.01) -177.00 HeartCore Enterprises $8.82 million 5.81 -$6.68 million ($0.37) -6.65

AcuityAds has higher revenue and earnings than HeartCore Enterprises. AcuityAds is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HeartCore Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AcuityAds has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HeartCore Enterprises has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

8.7% of AcuityAds shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of AcuityAds shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 59.0% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AcuityAds and HeartCore Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AcuityAds 0 0 5 0 3.00 HeartCore Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

AcuityAds presently has a consensus target price of $3.43, suggesting a potential upside of 93.70%. Given AcuityAds’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AcuityAds is more favorable than HeartCore Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares AcuityAds and HeartCore Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AcuityAds -1.39% -5.84% -4.46% HeartCore Enterprises -75.72% -82.29% -42.18%

Summary

AcuityAds beats HeartCore Enterprises on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AcuityAds

(Get Rating)

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Unites States, Canada, and Europe and Other. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About HeartCore Enterprises

(Get Rating)

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc., a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. The company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create web experiences for their clients. In addition, it operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining, and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.