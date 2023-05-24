Comparing Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) & China Health Industries (OTCMKTS:CHHE)

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) and China Health Industries (OTCMKTS:CHHE – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Reata Pharmaceuticals and China Health Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reata Pharmaceuticals $2.22 million 1,339.96 -$311.90 million N/A N/A China Health Industries N/A N/A -$350,000.00 N/A N/A

China Health Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Reata Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Health Industries has a beta of -9.44, meaning that its share price is 1,044% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Reata Pharmaceuticals and China Health Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reata Pharmaceuticals -9,897.91% -922.50% -64.89% China Health Industries N/A -0.81% -0.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and China Health Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reata Pharmaceuticals 0 1 6 0 2.86 China Health Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $99.89, suggesting a potential upside of 26.09%. Given Reata Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Reata Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than China Health Industries.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.1% of Reata Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of Reata Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of China Health Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation. The company was founded by J. Warren Huff in 2002 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

About China Health Industries

(Get Rating)

China Health Industries Holdings, Inc. engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of medicines, health products, health devices, and cosmetics. Its products include hemp derivative products, medical drugs, and health supplements. The firm operates through the following segments: Humankind, HLJ Huimeijia, and Others. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Harbin, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.