Contrasting Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNEC) and Fenikso (OTCMKTS:LEKOF)

Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNEC – Get Rating) and Fenikso (OTCMKTS:LEKOF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Sanchez Energy has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fenikso has a beta of -0.76, meaning that its share price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sanchez Energy and Fenikso’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanchez Energy 2.22% -18.15% 3.09% Fenikso N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

0.6% of Sanchez Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Sanchez Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sanchez Energy and Fenikso’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanchez Energy $1.06 billion 0.00 $85.21 million N/A N/A Fenikso $32.92 million N/A -$108.05 million N/A N/A

Sanchez Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Fenikso.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sanchez Energy and Fenikso, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanchez Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Fenikso 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Sanchez Energy beats Fenikso on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sanchez Energy

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2018, the company had assembled approximately 271,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford Shale; and owned approximately 34,000 net acres in the TMS. Sanchez Energy Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Fenikso

Fenikso Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Nigeria, Namibia, Cayman, and Others. The company was founded by Olalekan Akinsoga Akinyanmi on December 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria.

