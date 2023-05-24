Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Centene Stock Down 0.3 %

CNC opened at $65.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56. Centene has a twelve month low of $61.71 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.57.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,653,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Centene by 84,741.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after acquiring an additional 225,114,221 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $713,235,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,959,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,483 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 1,837.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,056,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,790 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 510.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,473,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,878 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

