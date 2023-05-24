M&G plc (LON:MNG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 222.14 ($2.76).

MNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 190 ($2.36) to GBX 200 ($2.49) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 247 ($3.07) price objective on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of M&G to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 260 ($3.23) to GBX 218 ($2.71) in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 260 ($3.23) to GBX 265 ($3.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Get M&G alerts:

M&G Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MNG stock opened at GBX 200.10 ($2.49) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 194.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 196.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.17. M&G has a 12-month low of GBX 159.30 ($1.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 229.90 ($2.86). The firm has a market cap of £4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.18, a PEG ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.65.

M&G Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.17) per share. This is a positive change from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.20. This represents a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. M&G’s payout ratio is -3,030.30%.

In related news, insider Andrea Rossi acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 193 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £19,300 ($24,004.98). Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

About M&G

(Get Rating)

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.