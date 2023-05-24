Brokerages Set HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target at $428.04

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $428.04.
Several brokerages have weighed in on HUBS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total transaction of $3,592,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 613,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,232,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total value of $3,592,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 613,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,232,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total value of $301,608.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,469,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,710 shares of company stock worth $7,233,358 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of HUBS stock opened at $481.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $426.27 and a 200-day moving average of $360.88. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $245.03 and a 52 week high of $497.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.23 and a beta of 1.61.
HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.55 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.
HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.
