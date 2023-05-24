Brokerages Set HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target at $428.04

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $428.04.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUBS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total transaction of $3,592,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 613,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,232,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total value of $3,592,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 613,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,232,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total value of $301,608.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,469,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,710 shares of company stock worth $7,233,358 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

HubSpot Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 66.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 253.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 72 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 630.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $481.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $426.27 and a 200-day moving average of $360.88. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $245.03 and a 52 week high of $497.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.23 and a beta of 1.61.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.55 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About HubSpot

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.