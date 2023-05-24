Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Receives $54.69 Average PT from Brokerages

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the forty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.69.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $585,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,237,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,689,000 after purchasing an additional 205,783 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,930,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $58.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.63 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. Shopify has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $65.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.08.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

