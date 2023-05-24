Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives $250.62 Average Price Target from Analysts

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $250.62.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO opened at $218.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.22 and a 200 day moving average of $227.51. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares in the company, valued at $6,152,318.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,318.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,151 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $264,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 722.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,524 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 22,983.1% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 462,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 460,121 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,427,000 after purchasing an additional 387,155 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.