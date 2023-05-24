Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $220.80.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total transaction of $294,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,320,729.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total transaction of $294,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,320,729.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total transaction of $351,825.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,277,535.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 371,807 shares of company stock valued at $76,555,705. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $205.76 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $138.76 and a twelve month high of $219.09. The stock has a market cap of $56.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.85.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.