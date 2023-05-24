Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $265.40.

RACE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $345.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Ferrari Stock Down 3.9 %

RACE stock opened at $289.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $167.45 and a 12 month high of $302.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $278.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.37.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 39.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $1.9876 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Ferrari’s payout ratio is 9.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RACE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $354,547,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 176.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,548,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,470,000 after buying an additional 988,830 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter valued at $203,140,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 139.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 939,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,563,000 after buying an additional 547,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ferrari by 39.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,728,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,275,000 after purchasing an additional 484,782 shares during the period. 32.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

