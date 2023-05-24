Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Lowered to $517.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Argus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.86.

Shares of DE opened at $360.48 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The company has a market capitalization of $106.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in Deere & Company by 1,475.0% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 411.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors increased its position in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

