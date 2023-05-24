Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CPE. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Callon Petroleum from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $64.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.73.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.02). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 592,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 592,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Webster bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $632,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 562,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,802,123.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 30,250 shares of company stock valued at $944,795. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,610,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $231,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,001 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,754,939 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,124,000 after purchasing an additional 975,132 shares during the period. Post Oak Energy Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $34,358,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,532,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $208,678,000 after purchasing an additional 572,216 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 890,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,913,000 after purchasing an additional 566,282 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

