Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Price Target Cut to $338.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $357.00 to $338.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.34% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Cavco Industries from $410.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cavco Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Cavco Industries Price Performance
Shares of CVCO opened at $280.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $295.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.09. Cavco Industries has a 1 year low of $179.47 and a 1 year high of $318.00.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cavco Industries
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Cavco Industries during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cavco Industries during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Cavco Industries during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Cavco Industries during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cavco Industries during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cavco Industries
Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.
