Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Price Target Cut to $338.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $357.00 to $338.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Cavco Industries from $410.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cavco Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of CVCO opened at $280.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $295.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.09. Cavco Industries has a 1 year low of $179.47 and a 1 year high of $318.00.

In other news, insider Gavin Ryan sold 3,000 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.03, for a total value of $870,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 529 shares in the company, valued at $153,425.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Cavco Industries during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cavco Industries during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Cavco Industries during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Cavco Industries during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cavco Industries during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

