Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.
Pan American Silver Price Performance
Shares of PAAS opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.21. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30.
Pan American Silver Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pan American Silver (PAAS)
- Airline ETFs: What They Are and How to Invest
- Williams-Sonoma Is The Retail Value Play, Here’s Why
- Ladder Corporation: Climbing Higher And Paying 9% Yield
- Microbot Medical spikes 150% on its Endovascular Surgical Robot
- PetMed Express: Charts Say This Could Be The Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.