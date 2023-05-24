T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Price Performance

T2 Biosystems stock opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. T2 Biosystems has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

Institutional Trading of T2 Biosystems

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the first quarter worth about $300,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the first quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in T2 Biosystems by 449.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 538,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 440,531 shares in the last quarter.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of a proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

Further Reading

