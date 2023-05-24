SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Price Performance

Shares of SGMA stock opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. SigmaTron International has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.78.

Get SigmaTron International alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SigmaTron International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMA. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in SigmaTron International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in SigmaTron International in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in SigmaTron International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SigmaTron International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in SigmaTron International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

About SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and the testing of products, material sourcing and procurement, manufacturing and test engineering support, design services, warehousing and distribution service, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.